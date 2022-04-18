Fort Myers Beach Town Council to discuss adding more street lights on Estero Boulevard

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The price of safety maybe seeing an increase close to the beach.

Town council members will talk about adding more street lights to Estero Boulevard in an effort to reduce the amount of pedestrian involved crashes.

The town council have been talking about this for years with their biggest concern being the number of crashes involving pedestrians.

Part of Estero Boulevard is county owned and this year Lee County voted to spend $1.4 million on streetlights at crosswalks. But the town council wants more lights.

Right now, on town-owned parts of Estero there are 22 lights. The town wants about 80 more.

It would cost about $630,000 to put them up and another $21,000 a year to maintain. The town is also looking at adding 10,000 other lights. So Estero would have lights all the way to Bowditch Point as well as several side streets.

The council will be meeting at 9:00 this morning and Fox 4 will be inside the meeting providing updates as they happen on-air and online.