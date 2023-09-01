Fort Myers Beach Market opened Friday morning with forty local vendors

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The grand opening for the Fort Myers Beach Market includes forty local vendors in Times Square.

They cut the opening ribbon in a ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

The island hasn’t had a farmers market since May 2022. Days after Hurricane Idalia caused flooding on Fort Myers Beach, Mayor Dan Allers and other locals helped clean up sand and debris in Times Square for the market’s opening.

Linda Miller and her husband organized the market. She said, “This is totally thrilling because our vendors have not been able to get back on the beach since April or May of 2022 pre-Hurricane Ian... our vendors are ecstatic about coming back, and we are just thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity”.

The market will stay open through the end of April. Hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Miller said they hope to have new vendors added to the market each week.

Town Councilmember Bill Veach added, “It’s a really good thing for downtown. I think it’s a turning point for us.”