Fort Myers Beach man makes guilty plea in FEMA fraud case

He could face 30 years in federal prison
Posted at 10:31 PM, Dec 03, 2021
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach man could spend the next 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to stealing more than 35 thousand dollars in assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Robero Armando Mimmo allegedly applied for assistance from FEMA for his houseboat located in Fort Myers Beach.

He claimed the houseboat sunk during Hurricane Irma, but an investigation investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security found the boat sunk months before Hurican Irma made landfall in December of 2016.

The 60-year-old is awaiting sentencing.

