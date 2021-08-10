Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier to close temporarily for resurfacing

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lee County Parks & Recreation announces that the Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier at Lynn Hall Memorial Park, 950 Estero Blvd., will be closed for about three weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 16, to resurface the entire concrete deck.

The fishing pier is expected to re-open in time for Labor Day weekend.

All amenities at Lee County’s Lynn Hall Park except the pier remain open with regular hours. Amenities at Lynn Hall Park include shelters with grills, restrooms with changing facilities and accessible beach access. Parking is $2 per hour.

The concrete deck is resurfaced about every 10 to 15 years. The work is funded through the Tourist Development Tax, which is assessed on short-term lodging.

