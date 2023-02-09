Fort Myers Beach deadline for right of way debris removal

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Florida’s Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) notified the town of Fort Myers Beach that the free curbside debris removal service that has been operating since Hurricane Ian will end on March 29.

March 1 is the last day residents can push debris off their property curbside to be picked up for free.

The debris that is curbside by March 1 will be picked up sometime before March 29.

FDEM says this does not apply to private property owners who have signed up for private property debris removal through www.iandebriscleanup.com.

Town leaders say regarding debris pickup, volunteers participating in the various cleanups that are being organized on the beach are asked to follow these few steps: