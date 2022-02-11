Fort Myers Beach council members discuss possibility of adding electric car chargers

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — This could be the future of Southwest Florida. The town of Fort Myers Beach said they are thinking about adding electric car chargers to give for quick and easy access for those who may lose battery power to charge their car.

“I really feel like in the direction that technology is going that they would be crazy not to add those charging stations," resident Trish Suter said.

Council members for the town of Fort Myers Beach said it's the future and it is getting popular. But for now, they said they are just exploring options.

"I think it would be very beneficial," Suter said.

“I think it’s fine. I don’t see a problem with it. I think it’s something you might need," resident Loren Kennedy said.

The U.S. Department of Energy shows Florida is number 2 in the nation when it comes to most electric cars. As of June 2021, there were more than 58,000 registered electric cars in Florida.

Council members said it's something they have been discussing. They want the town to have a place for people who own electric cars.

But some residents said they are against it.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea. I think there are more things that the beach should address before charging stations are installed," resident Tom said.

Council members said it is still up in the air where these charging stations could go.

“People will be driving electric cars and filling them up," Suter said.

Council members said the cost of installing charging stations varies depending on the type of charger. It is unknown when these charging stations will be installed as the town said they are still exploring options.