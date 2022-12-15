Fort Myers Beach businesses that are now open post Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Chamber has released a list of businesses that are now open. The list includes hotels, dining, retail shops, realtors, utility services, gyms, dental offices and community banks.
For the full list visit fortmyersbeach.org.
Accommodation
Coastal Properties of SW FL
Diamondhead Beach Resort (a limited number of resort suites will be available starting Wednesday, December 14, 2022.)
Kathy Nesbit Vacation Rentals (Working remotely offering property management services)
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina (opening on December 19th to relief workers, construction workers, contractors and displaced local residents)
RAL Resort & Property Management, Inc (Limited to management services, no vacation listings.)
TriPower Vacation Rentals (new address 2085 Estero Blvd. 239 463-5887)
Sun Palace Vacations
Attractions
Broadway Palm Dinner Theater
Cape Cabaret Dinner Theater
Cape Coral Museum of History
Edison and Ford Winter Estates
Everglades Day Safari
Florida Native Butterfly Society
Fort Myers Beach Sea and Sun Rental
Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park
Island Runner Tours (Dolphin Tours, Booze Cruz, Harbour Tours, Island Circumnavigation)
Just Livin’ The Dream Charters
Key West Express
Lei’d Back Tiki Tours (re-opening December 22)
Patriot Marine USA Boat Charters (available for property inspections and water transportation if needed.)
Pure Florida (Naples location only)
Seminole Casino Hotel
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf (17450 San Carlos Blvd., Fort Myers Beach)
Wild Ace Entertainment & Productions, LLC
Dining
Bayfront Bistro
Cabanas Beach Bar & Grill (re-opening this Friday December 9th at 11AM. We will be upstairs in the Coste Island Cuisine location)
Jack’s at the Pink Shell Beach Resort (open for lunch 7 days a week from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm! Learn more.)
La Ola Surfside Restaurant (food truck in Times Square)
Latitude 78 Bar & Grille
Love Boat Ice Cream (16475 San Carlos Blvd. location)
Mango Rita’s Rhythm House
Rib City (11561 Majestic Blvd. Fort Myers location)
The SOB Truck
Tiki Bar At The Lighthouse Island Resort
Wahoo Willie’s
Yucatan Beach Stand Bar & Grill
Retail
Beach Pottery Etc.
Fred’s Award World
Gavin’s Ace Hardware
Kiwanis Club of Fort Myers Beach Thrift Shop
Pottery Express/Bamboo Farm
The Cigar Hut
Tunaskin Aquatic Apparel (pop-up store open every Friday & Saturday from 9AM – 5PM at 1300 Estero Blvd. FMB)