Fort Myers Beach businesses that are now open post Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Chamber has released a list of businesses that are now open. The list includes hotels, dining, retail shops, realtors, utility services, gyms, dental offices and community banks.

For the full list visit fortmyersbeach.org.

Accommodation

Coastal Properties of SW FL

Diamondhead Beach Resort (a limited number of resort suites will be available starting Wednesday, December 14, 2022.)

Kathy Nesbit Vacation Rentals (Working remotely offering property management services)

Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina (opening on December 19th to relief workers, construction workers, contractors and displaced local residents)

RAL Resort & Property Management, Inc (Limited to management services, no vacation listings.)

TriPower Vacation Rentals (new address 2085 Estero Blvd. 239 463-5887)

Sun Palace Vacations

Attractions

Broadway Palm Dinner Theater

Cape Cabaret Dinner Theater

Cape Coral Museum of History

Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Everglades Day Safari

Florida Native Butterfly Society

Fort Myers Beach Sea and Sun Rental

Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park

Island Runner Tours (Dolphin Tours, Booze Cruz, Harbour Tours, Island Circumnavigation)

Just Livin’ The Dream Charters

Key West Express

Lei’d Back Tiki Tours (re-opening December 22)

Patriot Marine USA Boat Charters (available for property inspections and water transportation if needed.)

Pure Florida (Naples location only)

Seminole Casino Hotel

Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf (17450 San Carlos Blvd., Fort Myers Beach)

Wild Ace Entertainment & Productions, LLC

Dining

Bayfront Bistro

Cabanas Beach Bar & Grill (re-opening this Friday December 9th at 11AM. We will be upstairs in the Coste Island Cuisine location)

Jack’s at the Pink Shell Beach Resort (open for lunch 7 days a week from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm! Learn more.)

La Ola Surfside Restaurant (food truck in Times Square)

Latitude 78 Bar & Grille

Love Boat Ice Cream (16475 San Carlos Blvd. location)

Mango Rita’s Rhythm House

Rib City (11561 Majestic Blvd. Fort Myers location)

The SOB Truck

Tiki Bar At The Lighthouse Island Resort

Wahoo Willie’s

Yucatan Beach Stand Bar & Grill