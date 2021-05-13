Watch
Former teacher charged with Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a minor found guilty in Collier County

Posted at 11:39 AM, May 13, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A former teacher who was charged with having sex with an underage student in Collier County has been found guilty.

Joseph Mejia, 39, was charged with four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Minor.

Mejia was a substitute teacher at Gulf Coast Charter Academy on Airport-Pulling Road near Radio Road in Naples.

The State Attorney's Office says Mejia was found guilty on all four counts following a trial.

He will remain in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for June 21st.

