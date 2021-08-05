Former SWFL High School Standout to be Enshrined in Canton's Football Hall of Fame

With the majority of the sporting world keeping it's eyes on Tokyo's re-scheduled Olympic games, football fans across Southwest Florida are shifting their attention to Canton, Ohio. That's the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's also where one former Southwest Florida football standout is going to be enshrined forever.

Edgerrin James is an 11 year veteran of the NFL, and his journey started at Immokalee High School. James electrified gridirons across SWFL during his time in Southwest Florida. He really caught the attention of college recruiters during his junior year, where James racked up an astounding 2,127 yards and 29 trips to the end zone. Some might even remember the night he rushed for 305 yards and 3 touch downs on just 19 carries against Riverdale back in 1995.

From there, James went to Miami, where he totaled 2,960 yards and 33 touchdowns. He caught the eye of pro scouts, and at the 1999 NFL draft, James was the 4th overall pick by Indianapolis.

James went on to have an illustrious career racking up awards like Offensive Rookie of the Year, 4 Pro Bowl selections, and even was named to the NFL's 2000's All-Pro team.

James led the league in rushing twice as a Colt, and still holds 5 records in Indianapolis.

Last year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame voted to induct James into the Hall, but because of the pandemic, the enshrinement ceremony was postponed. Edgerrin James joins Troy Palamalu and the rest of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020 in their enshrinement on August 7th, while Jame's longtime quarterback Peyton Manning will be enshrined with the 2021 class on the 8th.

The Pro Hall's enshrinement celebration begins with the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. You can catch that game August 5th at 7 p.m. on FOX.