Former Lee County deputy charged with sending explicit photos to minor

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year veteran with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office turned himself into the Lee County Jail on Thursday on charges of allegedly sending explicit images to a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators received a tip in May about a man communicating with a 17-year-old girl online.

The conversations, according to the sheriff’s office, contained explicit content and photos.

Detectives with the Innocent Images Unit identified the man as 51-year-old Bryon Haycook, who was employed by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos posted to the department’s Facebook page show Haycook was recognized by Sheriff Carmine Marceno for 30 years of service to the department.

Haycook, according to LCSO, resigned soon after he was questioned.

Detectives continued the investigation and presented their findings to the State Attorney’s office.

On August 1, a warrant for Transmission of Material Harmful to a Minor was issued for Haycook.

He turned himself in that day.

“Nobody can hide behind our badge, they will be held accountable,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement.

“These accusations are disturbing, especially when it involves one of your own. I hold my family members to the highest standard and I will not tolerate any less. Former deputy Haycook’s actions do NOT reflect the values of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is ongoing and we will continue to work with our partners at the State Attorney’s Office to see he answers for these charges.”

Haycook worked in the Electronic Surveillance Unit and had no disciplinary action prior to this incident.