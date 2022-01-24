Former ICE agent sentenced for flashing several students at Riverdale High School

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Ruben Ricardo Rosado Milan pled guilty after he was accused of flashing several students at Riverdale High School on December 3, 2020.
Rosado is a former ICE agent and will spend 31 days in jail for four counts of exposure and one count of trespass on school grounds.
This will be followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.
Investigators say the crimes happened in various locations. The victims were adults and children, as designated by statute.
- The defendant will have his Federal individual security clearance revoked.
- The defendant is now designated a Sexual Offender pursuant to Florida Statute 943.0435.
- The defendant must participate in and successfully complete a Sex Offender Treatment Program.
- The defendant shall not have any contact with the victims in this case.
- The defendant will pay a $201, $151 fine, $413 in court costs, and $200 in costs of prosecution