Former ICE agent sentenced for flashing several students at Riverdale High School

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Ruben Ricardo Rosado Milan pled guilty after he was accused of flashing several students at Riverdale High School on December 3, 2020.

Rosado is a former ICE agent and will spend 31 days in jail for four counts of exposure and one count of trespass on school grounds.

This will be followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.

Investigators say the crimes happened in various locations. The victims were adults and children, as designated by statute.