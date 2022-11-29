Former DeSoto Sheriff Joseph Varnadore passes away

ARCADIA, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of a former leader.

Former Sheriff Joseph L. "Joe" Varnadore passed away on Monday, according to the department.

"Joe had a heart for service, not only for our community but for our state and country," they wrote on Facebook.

Prior to his service to the county, Varnadore served in the Marines and also worked as a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.

He worked as sheriff from 1987 to 1994, and after retiring from the department, served as a county commissioner.

Memorial services for Varnadore were not immediately announced.