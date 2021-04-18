Former Crossroads Hope Academy employee goes before judge on sex charges

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla -- A former employee at Crossroads Hope Academy, a non-profit home for teenage foster boys in Charlotte County, was in court Saturday after being charged with six counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Reeghan Lynn Burgess also faces one count of interference with custody of a minor.

The academy released this statement on its Facebook Saturday:

Official statement regarding the arrest of Reeghan Burgess:



Our primary responsibility at Crossroads Hope Academy is to keep our kids safe. In late November, staff brought concerns about Ms Burgess’ behavior toward some of the kids to our attention. We immediately called the Child Abuse Hotline and placed her on administrative leave and subsequently terminated her employment.



The Florida Department of Children and Families requires extensive background screening before a potential employee is allowed to work at Crossroads. Nevertheless, we are always diligent in overseeing our staff and monitoring their interactions with our students. In the eight years we have operated as a foster home, this is the first time we have faced these issues. We are shocked and saddened by the allegations and will cooperate with authorities, and we will continue to put the safety and wellbeing of our kids first.



There will be no further comments pending the ongoing investigation. Crossroads Hope Academy

According the court records, Burgess will be due back in court for a criminal arraignment May 17.

