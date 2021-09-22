Former Assistant Principal files lawsuit against Lee County School District

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Lee County assistant principal has filed a lawsuit against the School District.

Peggy Slichter claims her school was not reporting threats to the state, and she says, when she started bringing attention to the problem, she was let go.

In the lawsuit, it outlines some of the threats that Slichter says were never reported to FLDOE, including the following:

“Student made a verbal threat toward two other students, and also placed his hands around another student’s neck.”

“The student showed a BB gun that he had in his backpack to other students in the class.”

“There were three students that stated they were going to blow up the school with a bomb.”

The results from the School District’s internal investigation into her claims have not been released yet.

We’re also still waiting for FLDOE to release the SESIR data for the 2020 - 2021 school year.