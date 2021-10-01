FORECAST: Isolated showers possible this weekend in a few spots

FORECAST:

Welcome to October! Although it doesn't look or feel much different than September at this point, subtle changes are coming. Overall, this weekend will be dry with a mix of clouds & sunshine. But, there will be enough moisture available to set off a few isolated showers on Saturday afternoon/evening. The favored location will be Collier Co. northward into coastal Lee Co. Temps will be very warm, lower 90s. Overnight lows should drop into the lower 70s. Since the air mass will be on the drier side, humidity levels don't look bad at all.

A stronger easterly flow kicks in by the middle of next week which will bring summer-like conditions back to SWFL. Rain chances increase along with higher humidity.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which is located about 500 miles south-southeast of Bermuda and on Tropical Storm Victor which is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic. No other development is expected over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER