Food truck feeds Fort Myers Beach community for free

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, it's still pretty hard to find a hot meal in Lee County.

However, next to the bridge at the drop-off site for residents who were rescued from Fort Myers Beach, Dudley's Beach Side BBQ and More set up shop to feed the community for free.

"Times like this, they don’t have money. If they have money in the banks they still can’t get to it," said Marshall Barnhart, the owner of the food truck. "They can’t get to their debit cards, they can’t get to the banks, they can’t even get on main land to get food. Some wait here [drop-off site] for three hours.”

Barnhart said after his food truck survived Hurricane Ian, he wanted to put it to the right use. Dudley's Beach Side BBQ and More is currently offering cheeseburgers, steak tips, hotdogs and water. The food truck is open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

"It’s the best feeling in the world that’s all I can tell you,” Barnhart said.

He added that he wants the beach to be rebuilt with love and not politics.