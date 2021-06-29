Food Rock opens full-service cafe

FORT MYERS — The Food Rock, a popular Southwest Florida truck serving up Caribbean-inspired meals, is upgrading to a brick-and-mortar full-service restaurant.

The Food Rock Café opened June 24 at University Village in preparation for a full grand opening July 9.

It's easy to find once you get to University Village Shops off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway - just look for the tiki umbrellas and shaded patio.

“University Village is such a great location and we are looking forward to being part of the community,” said Naples chef and owner JD Damas.

Just as its mobile counterpart, The Food Rock Café restaurant offers “a little bit of everything” – from salads and daily home-made soups and burgers to tacos and cheesesteaks. Many of the dishes have an island twist, with flavors influenced by JD’s Haitian homeland and the Columbian heritage of his wife and co-owner Jennifer Verbel Damas.

The café also features several styles of empanadas, deep-fried plantains and more.

Being a chef was always JD’s calling and he’s now spent 23 years in the kitchen. “This is the only thing I ever wanted to do,” he said. “I love when people say it’s the best meal they’ve had, the best steak they’ve had.”

He credits his success to using fresh, carefully selected ingredients. “It’s the decision you put into your food that makes the difference.”

The Food Rock Café is located at 10952 Eagle Village Dr. in Fort Myers. Call 239-257-1176 for more information.