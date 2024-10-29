LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In recent months, food recalls have become alarmingly frequent, affecting a wide array of products—from frozen waffles to deli meats and even popular fast food chains like McDonald’s.

E. Coli is one of the most commonly cited food-borne illnesses, along with salmonella and listeria, all of which can pose severe health risks. Recently, a sweeping egg recall was linked to salmonella, while listeria contamination affected various brands of frozen waffles and led to a devastating outbreak associated with Boar's Head deli meats, resulting in nine deaths and numerous hospitalizations.

FOX 4’s Dominga Murray recently highlighted the wave of food recalls impacting the Midwest, where 50 individuals reported E. Coli infections after consuming onions at McDonald’s, leading to one death.

Watch Here:

Food Recalls: What you need to Know

Dr. Kimberly Baker is the director of the Food Systems Safety Program at Clemson University.

"Companies track which foods contain E. Coli once an outbreak has been identified. The source is found by the what we call traceability, so manufacturers or produce growers, have lot numbers or identification codes on the food they produce," she said.

Then, companies trace food back to its source.

Charlie Hahn, a fast food enthusiast spoke with FOX 4, says he's surprised by the increasing number of recalls. He typically enjoys meals from popular chains like Wendy’s and McDonald’s, but now he says, he may reconsider his food choices and safety practices.

In light of these recalls, consumers like Hahn say they could adopt more vigilant safety measures. “I feel the temperature when I open the door to the cooler and I look at the expiration date,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of being proactive about food safety.