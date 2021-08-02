Watch
Food Market murder suspect arrested

According to a spokesperson with FMPD, 20-year-old Lildreco Savyon Tompkins was located inside a residence within the city limits, Arcadia detectives were on scene.
Posted at 7:02 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 19:04:41-04

Arcadia, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Saleh Ahmed, the owner of Fiesta Food Market in Arcadia on May 14, 2021.

The Fort Myers Police Department assisted the Arcadia Police Department in the arrest. According to a spokesperson with FMPD, the suspect, 20-year-old Lildreco Savyon Tompkins was located inside a residence within the city limits, Arcadia detectives were on scene. Tompkins was taken into custody without incident, he has been charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Firearm.

