LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A popular website has deemed Publix sandwiches as the best in the nation.

Thrillist, a website that covers food, drinks and travel, ranked sandwiches across the country, and Publix came out on top.

The site says Publix sandwiches unite the entire state of Florida.

Thrillist interviewed Floridians who say Publix sandwiches remind them of their childhood.