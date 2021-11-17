FMPD seeks suspects in weekend crimes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police need help identifying two men accused in two separate incidents that took place over the weekend.

Detectives are working to identify one man seen in footage recorded November 13 who they say threw a large rock through the storefront of the Shell station at 2907 Cleveland Avenue. Damage to the building was reported at about $1,000.

The suspect in that case was wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts and a tan or khaki ball cap.

In the separate incident, which took place November 12 at the Home Depot on 3402 Forum Blvd., a man was recorded on store security cameras taking a cell phone from a cashier register area.

Detectives assigned to this case say the value of the stolen property classifies the crime as grand theft.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Fort Myers Police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.