FMPD Police Chief expected to return to work

FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to the city of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs is expected to return to work on April 25, 2023.

Chief Diggs took a leave of absence about five months ago and the details of why have yet to be released.

According to the city of Fort Myers, the city is not at liberty to release why the chief went on leave.

The city's spokeswoman Liz Bello-Matthews was limited on what information she could share but she did send the following statement: