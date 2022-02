FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police say one person was shot after a Super Bowl party Sunday night.

Officers say it happened near Henderson Avenue and Armstrong Court around 10 p.m.

When they arrived they found a large number of people leaving a house party.

They located a man who was shot several times in a nearby ditch.

He was taken to the hospital.

Fort Myers Police are investigating this crime and ask if anyone has information to call (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.