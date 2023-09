FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police detectives are investigating a late-Friday night shooting.

Police posted around 11:20pm they were on the scene of the shooting in the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue.

They say on adult victim is being treated for injuries.

No other information was provided as this is a developing story.

FMPD is asking for tips through SWFL Crime Stoppers 1-800-780-TIPS or through Atlas One App.