FMPD corruption investigation continues

A Fort Myers councilman wants answers. The council wanted to hear an update on the investigation into the Fort Myers Police Department.

The city manager, Saaed Kazemi, says there was no update. Councilman Johnny Streets says that answer isn't good enough.

"I sent you a memo back and copied Chief Diggs also," said Streets. "Apparently we get more information out on the street than y'all," he added.

Streets says the council wanted updates in order to keep the public in the loop.

"We hear these things that people are asking us, so we can somewhat confirm things," said Streets. "Then we come back to you and you say we can't talk about it," he added.

Kazemi says nothing in the Freeh Report is new, but he did say an internal affairs investigation was resolved.

The U.S. Justice Department revealed wide spread corruption within the Fort Myers Police Department with heavily redacted documents released back in October.