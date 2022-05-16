FMPD confirms bicyclist struck on Fowler Street

Fort Myers Police are on the scene on Fowler street where a bicyclist was struck.

FMPD said the street is shutdown from Hanson Street to Canal street. An officer on the scene confirmed that the bicyclist was transported to the hospital and they are still waiting for an update on his or her condition.

It's still early in the investigation, so not many details were given.

However, FMPD confirmed that a Lexus did hit the cyclist. The driver of the Lexus did not suffer any injuries and remained on scene.

FMPD is hoping to have the area open in the next 30-minutes. They request for drivers to avoid the area is possible.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

