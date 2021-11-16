FMFD stations home to Full Plates Project donations

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Fire Department stations are serving as collection points for Community Cooperative’s annual Full Plates Project.

It's the group's annual mission to collect and distribute Thanksgiving meals to the area’s hungry.

Traditional holiday fare donations are requested; from frozen turkeys to canned vegetables, stuffing and muffin mixes, dessert mixes, etc. Cash donations are also welcomed.

Fort Myers Fire Department stations participating include:

Station 1, 2033 Jackson St.

Station 2, 1035 Terry St.

Station 3, 1915 Jefferson Ave.

Station 4, 4520 Cummins Ct.

Station 5, 9700 Treeline Ave.

Station 6, 4000 Shoemaker Blvd.

Donations at the fire stations will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 22.

