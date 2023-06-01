FMB Resiliency Round-Up event provides mental health resources to locals

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Over 20 organizations have joined together for Lee County's Fort Myers Beach Resiliency Round-Up. This event closed out Mental Health Awareness Month, celebrating the resiliency of Southwest Florida. The event was held at the Diamondhead Beach Resort.

Due to Hurricane Ian, FMB residents, businesses, and its workforce have suffered great losses which played a big role in mental health these last months post-hurricane.

The event is geared towards providing resources, contacts, and programs to the FMB community to help assist with any recovery they are facing and to provide help for any mental health issues.

The event included self-care strategies and tools, Hurricane Ian survivors sharing their stories, therapeutic activities, free mental health screenings, on-site resources and referrals, pet and art therapy, peer support, and much more.

