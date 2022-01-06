"Flurona" makes way to Florida

NAPLES, Florida — COVID-19 numbers are rising is Southwest Florida.

As people in Collier County flock to the Department of Health to get their Covid-19 testing.

But a new surge could be making it's way to Florida.

"I've been feeling crummy for days and I tested negative earlier," said Trish Watson, a Naples resident. "I thought if it's not covid then what is it?"

New cases of Flurona have been poping up all around the U.S.

And it has many people wondering, what is it?

"I'd like to read more about it and do some research first," said Naples resident John Goodlet.

Kristine Hollingsworth with the Collier County Department of Health is working remotely Thursday.

But she thankfully had the answer for us.

"So Flurona is actually when someone tests positive for both the Flu virus as well as the Covid-19 virus," said Hollingsworth. "That's where the term Flurona has been coined."

That doesn't sound like a good mix.

But luckily, there is a way you can help fight this virus off.

"The covid-19 vaccine, as well as the flu vaccine, help to slow the spread of both viruses," said Hollingsworth.

And as cases continue to pop up around the state and the U-S, many are hoping they take this as a sign.

"I think if you're immune-compromised or if you're a senior over 60 or whatever," said Watson, "I just think it's really important to protect yourself to make sure you don't get really sick when you get either one of these."