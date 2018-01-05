Flu outbreak leads to restrictions on children visitation at Lee Health

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Health officials at Lee Health are concerned over a sharp increase in flu cases throughout December.

They say that flu cases jumped from 200 cases during the week of December 18 to over 330 cases by the last week of the month.

As a result of that increase, Lee Memorial hospital is taking precautionary action to restricting children from visiting patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) and hematology/oncology units.

These restrictions apply to children aged 12 and younger. Some allowances will be made when necessary.

Lee Health also asks the community to:

Get the flu vaccine, as well as the pneumococcal vaccine (a secondary illness)

Practice good hand hygiene—wash hands often

Stay home when you are ill

Cover your cough and, if you use a tissue, dispose of it in a waste receptacle

The signs and symptoms of flu include fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache and fatigue. Some may experience vomiting and diarrhea, though that is more common in children. It is important to note, too, that not everyone with flu will have a fever.