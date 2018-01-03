Floridians Bundle Up to Face the Cold

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Temperatures are dropping, and that has people reaching for long sleeves and more layers. the cold snap this week has shoppers combing through racks, looking to keep cozy and save a few dollars.

It's certainly true at the Goodwill on North East Pine Island Road. Nancy Schaffer, the manager says that this time of year is busy when it comes to donations, thanks to the regular influx of seasonal visitors.

"We do get a lot of jackets that come in, which is great for this, right now, because it's cold", she told Four in Your Corner earlier in the afternoon.

"The snowbirds come down and clean out their houses and get ready for all the new stuff."

As for the old stuff, that's what's on the racks. Sweaters, long-sleeved tee shirts and jackets are popular this time of year. Shoppers are also looking for ways to keep their feet warm.

"A lot of socks." Schaffer told Fox 4. It's really cold out so a lot of people are coming in for just an extra pair of socks or something."

the something she's talking about are the fluffy fleece blankets sitting on display at the front of the store. Schaffer says that at the beginning of the holiday season, the racks were full. Today, the pickings are slim.