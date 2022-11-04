Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Election Crimes Unit arrested a Loxahatchee woman on two counts of casting more than one ballot in an election, a third-degree felony.

55-year-old Cheryl Ann Leslie voted in both the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska. Leslie’s Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, while her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County.

Leslie claimed that her job as a physician assistant caused her to travel often between multiple states.

The investigation revealed a pattern of double voting. Leslie also voted in both states in 2014, 2016 and 2018. She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.