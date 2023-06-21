Florida woman arrested for fraudulent insurance claim

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in false and fraudulent insurance claims.

According to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Nancy Salomon applied for a personal property homeowners policy with Olympus Insurance Company in January of 2014, denying to make any claims on the application. Then, in June of 2018, she made a claim for water damages at her home in Port St. Lucie.

Olympus discovered that Salomon had a pre-existing claim with American Integrity Company at the same residence, which she had not disclosed in the initial application with Olympus.

The claim with American Integrity was filed in 2013 and settled for $2,000.

Based on investigation, Salomon knowingly submitted an insurance claim despite not being entitled to those benefits.

Salomon turned herself in at the St. Lucie County jail after a warrant was issued on June 15.

If convicted, she faces a maximum of five years in prison.