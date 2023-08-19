Florida State Rep. Spencer Roach helps with food distribution in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. — Cars began lining up at 7a .m. outside of the Turner Agri-Civic Center in DeSoto County for a local food distribution.

Florida State Representative Spencer Roach partnered with Farm Share, Florida’s non-profit food bank, and DeSoto County for the food distribution.

In the most recent election, Roach was redistricted and now covers DeSoto County.

He said, “I want to get out and make sure they know who I am and know that we are a resource.”

Roach chose to sponsor the food distribution event in Arcadia because he said, “The most need is there. We can do the most good there for the most people.”

DeSoto County resident Bobby Harrelson drove to the food distribution. He said, “I think it’s one of the best things they’re sponsoring because the price of groceries… a lot of us people are on social security and it's hard.”

Another resident, Rebecca Brown, who also attended said, “I love being able to see the community come together. It’s just a really happy, pleasant feeling.”

Volunteers included young children to adults who live in nearby communities. Punta Gorda resident Tammy Willis said she enjoys serving her neighbors.

“They come into Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte to shop and do things like that so it’s like an extension of the community.”

Arcadia residents also volunteered. Brianna Harris is from the area and returned home after college. She said, “Arcadia has a lot of needs and we’ve gone through so much in the past… but people have needs every single day, not just when we go through something.”

Harris added, “Arcadia is a really small town, but we have a lot of heart and a lot of kind of people.”