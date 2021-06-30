Watch
Florida SouthWestern waives application fees for Freedom Week

Posted at 2:45 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 14:45:46-04

FORT MYERS — Florida SouthWestern State College is piggybacking off Freedom Week tax breaks being offered through the state by waiving its application fees for potential students.

Applicants will be able to use code FREE2021 to discount the usual administrative costs between July 5-9, 2021.

To apply, visit www.fsw.edu/admissions.

FSW also offers a variety of scholarships available only to eligible FSW students. Through the assistance of these scholarships, along with federal and state scholarships and grants, 70 percent of FSW students are able to graduate debt free.

