Florida SouthWestern State College launches first teacher apprenticeship program in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida SouthWestern State College's School of Education is introducing a new teacher-apprenticeship program this fall, creating a new pathway for people who want to be educators in Southwest Florida.

The program, developed with Imagine Schools, aims to address teacher shortages by eliminating financial barriers to entering the profession, according to FSW.

Starting this August, three apprentices will begin the program at Imagine School at North Port, working alongside experienced mentor teachers while completing online coursework toward a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at no cost.

The two-year program specifically targets local paraprofessionals, offering them a chance to earn their teaching degree while gaining valuable classroom experience.

The initiative is part of a broader statewide investment, with the Florida Department of Education allocating over $5 million in grant funding to support teacher apprenticeship programs across Florida. FSW received $500,000 to establish their program.

Those interested in applying for the teacher apprenticeship program can contact associate dean Anne Angstrom at anne.angstrom@fsw.edu.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.