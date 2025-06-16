Florida SouthWestern State College honored with Purple Heart College Designation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida SouthWestern State College is celebrating its Purple Heart College Designation with a ceremony, Monday.

It is now the first state college in Southwest Florida to receive this prestigious recognition.

This honor recognizes FSW’s commitment to support student veterans in their transition from military to college life, offer tailored academic and career support, connect students to VA and community resources, provide a dedicated Veteran Services Office, and honor Purple Heart Recipients.

Monday's ceremony is at 11 a.m. on Lee Campus, Building U, Room 102, according to the school.