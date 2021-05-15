Florida Skin Center offering free full-body skin checks for Melanoma Awareness Month

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — May is Melanoma Awareness month and Florida Skin Center is supporting the initiative with free full-body skin checks on Saturday, May 22nd from 8 am - 12 pm at their 4037 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral office.

Appointments are required and there is limited availability.

New guests are welcome and established guests must not have had a free skin check within the past 12 months and cannot be applied to past visits.

Information and appointment scheduling are available online at FloridaSkinCenter.com or by calling (239) 561-3376.

Florida Skin Center has been recognized for two consecutive years by the ASDS and Neutrogena® Choose Skin Health program as the Top Screener in the U.S. for free skin checks. The practice opened its doors in 2001 and has offices in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, and Punta Gorda, providing comprehensive medical services for the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair, and nail disorders. Procedures for aesthetic and cosmetic concerns are also available.