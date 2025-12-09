Florida shoppers face $650 average loss to Christmas scammers, study finds

Florida shoppers are losing an average of $650 each to Christmas scammers, making the Sunshine State one of the most vulnerable to holiday fraud in the nation, according to new research.

Florida Christmas Scams: $650 Average Loss Makes State 5th Most Vulnerable

A study by Winna analyzing Federal Trade Commission data found Florida residents fall victim to scammers at a rate 24% higher than the national average, ranking it as the fifth most likely state for Christmas-related scams.

In the past three years, nearly 500,000 people have filed fraud reports in Florida alone.

"Fraud is one of the most costly crimes to Americans, with people reporting losses of hundreds of dollars in single reports," said Paul Mertens, CEO of Winna. "Florida, for example, has an average loss of $650.59 per report, which is a huge loss at any time of year, but especially right before Christmas."

The study revealed that the most at-risk states are concentrated in the South and West, while Midwest states show the lowest scam rates during the holiday season.

Mertens explained that December brings increased risk as people shop online more frequently and often lower their guard while searching for perfect gifts.

"This risk only increases in December, with people shopping online more often and many letting their guard down while on the hunt for the perfect gifts, an opportunity that scammers take advantage of," Mertens said.

Common holiday scam tactics include fake retail websites, counterfeit social media advertisements, and phishing emails or calls disguised as shipping or payment notifications.

"Fake retail websites, counterfeit ads on social media, and phishing emails or scam calls disguised as shipping or payment notifications are just a few of the tactics criminals use during major shopping periods, so it is important to remain cautious while shopping online," Mertens said.

To protect against holiday scams, experts recommend staying alert during peak shopping season. Shoppers should stick to trusted websites, avoid clicking suspicious advertisements or links that seem too good to be true, and always use secure payment methods that offer fraud protection.

"All of the top-ranking states are located in the South and West, suggesting that these regions may be at a slightly higher risk this Christmas," Mertens said. "However, it is crucial to take steps to protect yourself from fraud, no matter which state you are in."

If you believe you've been scammed, contact your bank immediately and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.