Florida sees dramatic 35% drop in fentanyl deaths as drug fatalities plummet statewide

Florida is experiencing major progress in the fight against fentanyl, with new data showing dramatic decreases in drug-related deaths across the state.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, released this week, show total drug-related deaths fell 14% in 2024. Opioid-caused deaths dropped even more significantly, down 32%.

The biggest decline came from fentanyl, the state's deadliest drug, which saw deaths plummet 35% from the previous year.

Drug deaths peaked in Florida in 2021 but have fallen consistently in the years since.

While fentanyl remains the deadliest drug in the state, other substances also saw significant decreases. Cocaine deaths fell 19% and deaths from methamphetamine dropped 24%.

Attorney General James Uthmeier credits enhanced law enforcement efforts for the success.

"These results speak to the importance of President Trump's swift action to shut down our borders and declare the cartels as the foreign terrorist organizations that they are," Uthmeier said.

"Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature brought tougher penalties for drug traffickers and ensured Florida was prepared to support the Trump Administration's priorities. My office will continue to seek long prison sentences for the criminals who bring these poisons into our communities and hold them accountable."

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass highlighted specific state initiatives contributing to the decline.

"We are incredibly encouraged to see these numbers continue to decline year after year. Thanks to initiatives like Governor DeSantis' 2023 State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) program, our law enforcement agencies have access to additional resources which contributed to the sharp decrease in fentanyl-related deaths," Glass said.

"These results send a clear message: in Florida, we are steadfast in our commitment to protect our communities and will not allow harmful drugs to take hold."

The state also points to initiatives that expanded access to naloxone for first responders as contributing factors to the declining death rates.

