Florida residents lost $118 million to data breach scams in 2024

Florida neighbors lost more than $118 million to data breach scams last year, almost double the losses from the year before, according to new FBI data analysis.

Florida Lost $118M to Data Breach Scams: How AI Makes Fraud Worse

The analysis from digital forensics firm CNC Intelligence shows the Sunshine State ranks third nationwide for scam losses tied to personal data breaches, just below Washington D.C. and Washington state.

About 5,500 Florida residents were affected, with an average loss of $22,000 each.

Cryptocurrency drove most of the increase, accounting for $94 million of total losses. When scammers demanded crypto payments, the average loss jumped to $94,000 each.

Recent Florida data breaches include Doctors Imaging Group, which exposed information for 172,000 patients last month.

Experts say stolen data combined with AI and deepfakes help scammers create convincing stories.

"The growing trade in stolen data - combined with advances in AI and deepfakes - means that scammers can now craft highly personalized and convincing stories," said Matthew Stern, CEO of CNC Intelligence.

"Combined with the rapid growth of scams involving cryptocurrency, this has created a perfect storm."

Stern recommends taking precautions before sending money.

"Slow down, double-check everything, and talk to someone you trust before sending money," Stern said. "It's much easier to prevent a scam than to try and clean up the damage afterward."

If you've already been scammed, don't stay silent, Stern said.

"Report it to your local police or cybercrime unit, and contact your bank or exchange right away," Stern said. "The sooner the information is documented, the better the chances that investigators and forensic specialists can trace where the assets went."

Stern also recommends filing a report at ic3.gov, which helps law enforcement connect related cases and identify organized networks behind the scams.

