Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida rent surges nearly 40% as population boom creates housing affordability crisis

Nearly a million renting households now spend over 40% of income on housing as median rent increased $500 monthly between 2019-2023
Rent
Matt Rourke/AP
A for rent sign is posted on a building in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Rent
Posted

Florida's housing crisis deepens as rent surges nearly 40% amid population boom

Florida's explosive population growth has created a housing affordability crisis that's pushing nearly a million renting families to the financial brink.

Florida Rent Crisis: 40% Surge Forces Families Into Housing Affordability Gap

The state added more than a million households between 2019 and 2023, driven primarily by residents relocating from New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania and California. But this population surge came with a devastating cost for renters.

According to a new report from the University of Florida, median rent skyrocketed $500 per month during that period — a staggering 39% increase from $1,238 in 2019 to $1,719 in 2023.

While rent growth has slowed slightly in recent years to 13% annual increases, the damage to housing affordability has already been done.

Nearly a million renting households now spend more than 40% of their income on housing — well above the 30% that financial experts recommend. The report also revealed a severe shortage of affordable housing units available across the state.

The housing crisis has had tragic consequences beyond stretched budgets. Homelessness among families has surged 28% over the last three years, directly correlating with the rent increases that have priced out vulnerable populations.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.