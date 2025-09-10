Florida ranks second in nation for job scam vulnerability as unemployment rises

As unemployment claims surge across the United States, scammers are increasingly targeting desperate job seekers, with Florida ranking as the second most vulnerable state in the country for employment fraud.

A new study from BrokerChooser analyzed Federal Trade Commission fraud reports and found that job scams have become the fourth most common type of fraud nationwide, with a 118% increase in recent years.

Florida #2 for Job Scams: $15.7M Lost to Sophisticated Scammers

Nevada tops the list of states most targeted by job scams in 2025, recording 242 job scam reports per one million residents in the first half of the year — a 21% increase from the same period in 2024. The state reported 200 reports per capita during the same timeframe last year.

With the highest unemployment rate of any state for over three years, scammers are preying on the state's vulnerable job seekers, the report stated.

Nevada residents lost a total of $1,740,037 to job scams in the first six months of 2025.

Florida and Colorado tie for second place, each reporting 188 job scam incidents per million residents. Floridians lost more than $15.7 million in just six months — the third-highest total nationally, behind Texas at $27.8 million and California at $34.5 million.

The surge in job scams coincides with a significant increase in layoffs. This summer saw a 140% increase in layoffs compared to the same time last year, according to a report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

Scammers using advanced technology

The report highlights that scammers are now using sophisticated methods to deceive job seekers, including advanced algorithms, artificial intelligence and even deepfake technology to create more convincing schemes.

"Most job searches are now conducted online, and scammers can easily pose as recruiters or companies to trick applicants into handing over personal information and even money," said Balazs Faluvegi, Senior Analyst with BrookerChooser.

The report warns that legitimate employers should never require payment or sensitive personal information during the interview process. Detailed personal information is typically only requested after an official job offer has been made.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.