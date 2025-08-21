Florida ranks second in nation for credit card fraud with rates 8 times higher than national average

Credit card fraud has become the most common type of scam in America, and Florida is experiencing this crime at alarming rates, according to new research.

Florida Ranks #2 for Credit Card Fraud: 8x Higher Than National Average

A study from fraud experts at GBG found credit card fraud makes up more than a third of all identity theft reports nationwide. The company, a leader in global identity and fraud intelligence, analyzed FBI Crime Data Explorer statistics across all U.S. states to identify the most prevalent fraud types and compare state rates to national averages.

Florida ranks second on the list of credit card fraud victims, with rates more than eight times higher than the national average.

The study examined other common scams including loan fraud, bank fraud and utilities scams. Florida made the top five in all of those categories as well.

When looking at all types of identity theft combined, Georgia tops the list with 615 cases per 100,000 residents. Florida follows closely behind in second place.

Florida's large elderly population is a significant factor in the high number of scams occurring in the state.

"Credit card fraud may get the headlines, but we can't overlook the devastating impact of government benefits fraud, which often targets the most vulnerable populations," said Gus Tomlinson, managing director at GBG.

Tomlinson said the data shows this problem is particularly acute in states like Florida, where significant rates of benefits-related identity theft occur.

"Our study also found that identity fraud patterns differ not just by state but also by population density. Urban areas typically show higher rates of credit card and bank account fraud, while rural areas often see proportionally more government benefits fraud," Tomlinson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.