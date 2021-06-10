Florida Power & Light Company, Community Cooperative, and Meals on Wheels partners to help homebound seniors with supplies

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Power & Light Company, Community Cooperative, and Meals on Wheels volunteers partnered to help 400 homebound seniors in Fort Myers stock up on emergency food supplies to prepare for hurricane season.

Volunteers helped pack and deliver preparedness kits, which include a three-day supply of shelf-stable foods.

During a storm, seniors may not have access to food and water, so these kits provide necessary meals until it is safe to resume deliveries.

“It means a lot of things, besides the survival aspect of a hurricane or getting through this, it means that someone is there that cares, and I think that’s a big part of this Meals on Wheels program,” said Dennis Dial, a local Meals on Wheels client.

This program is part of FPL’s commitment to helping its customers prepare for storm season.

For more tips on how you can prepare, click here.

