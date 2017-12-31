Florida May Soon Ban Texting and Driving

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Driving and texting are two things that people do often. Sometimes, people do it at the same time. Florida legislators are trying to change that by passing legislation that would make texting while driving a primary offense.

Right now, texting and driving is a secondary offense, meaning law enforcement can only pull a driver over if they see them committing another violation. The worst that could happen if a driver get's caught is having to pay a $20 fine.

If the new bill passes, people caught texting behind the wheel could get a $30 fine and points on their license if they get into an accident.

The goal is to crack down on the number of texting-related crashes in the state. Drivers Four in Your Corner . spoke with agree that it's time Florida cracked down on texting and driving.

One of those drivers is Jose Lire.

"I think there's way too many accidents that are completely unnecessary", he told Fox Four.

"I mean you see it every day. You turn around and you see people on their phones. Day and night you know?"

Currently the bill has been withdrawn.