Florida man sleeping on his roof for 6th day to protest FEMA's 50% rule

FORT MYERS BEACH, FLA — On Monday morning a man living along Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach continues to protest by camping out on his garage roof. Rick Loughery, his wife Amy and his son all stayed on Fort Myers Beach during Hurricane Ian. And after surviving the storm they are now fighting to rebuild their home.

Part of that fight is whether they can keep the garage they built to code in 2019. Rick is protesting Femas 50% rule.

This all began after Fort Myers Beach determined the garage was built in connection to their home. And with this determination, FEMA’s 50% rule applies to the garage as part of the home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Rick disagrees with their conclusion, saying the garage is a separate structure.

On Monday you can see car after car honking their horns, waving and giving peace signs in support of Rick's ongoing efforts. He thanks the community for their strong support.

Rick says he's trying to save his garage and also bring awareness to what's going on in his town. Adding many business owners along with homeowners have also shared in his frustrations with the 50% rule.

He wants out of his RV and back into a home. He’s hoping to hear back from FEMA soon.

In the meantime Rick plans to continue to stay on his roof in protest.

FOX 4 has been following this story since August 3rd