Florida Lions Eye Clinic free Children’s Eye Clinic, Saturday May 22

BONITA SPRINGS, Fa. — The Florida Lions Eye Clinic (FLEC) will be holding its monthly children’s eye clinic on Saturday, May 22 at its Bonita Springs location. The clinic offers free eye care to low-income Florida residents with no medical insurance.

Two volunteer doctors, a pediatric ophthalmologist and an orthoptist will be available to perform examinations on the children scheduled that day.

Experts say one in four of school-aged children have undetected vision problems. If left untreated, some of these problems can cause permanent vision loss.

With poor eyesight, children's academic performance is hindered, and childhood disorders may continue to affect health and well-being throughout their adult years.

Children learn best and are positioned to succeed when they can see clearly and are fully engaged in class.

“The earlier we detect and treat vision problems in children the easier they are to cure and this allows our children to do better in school and life,” said Dr. Howard Freedman, a volunteer doctor and one of the founders of FLEC. “We want to give kids the Gift of Sight!”

Examinations are by appointment only, please contact the Clinic at 239-498-3937.