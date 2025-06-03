Florida law strengthens property owners' rights against squatters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that gives property owners new powers to quickly remove unauthorized occupants from their properties.

It takes effect July 1, 2025.

Senate Bill 322 , which passed the Florida Legislature earlier this year, creates a streamlined process for property owners to work with local sheriffs to remove people unlawfully occupying both residential and commercial properties. Sheriffs will be able to immediately remove people without lengthy court proceedings, so long as the property owners submit a verified complaint confirming the occupants have no legal right to be there.

The legislation creates separate processes for both residential and commercial properties.

The law also creates new criminal penalties for people who unlawfully occupy commercial property and cause damage, as well as for those who fraudulently list, advertise, rent or lease real property they don't own.

Governor Ron DeSantis posted:

Property rights are essential to maintaining an orderly and stable society. That’s why I signed legislation last year to protect residential property owners from squatting scams and empower law enforcement agencies to remove squatters expeditiously.



Today, I signed two laws… pic.twitter.com/37jbDLdXL9 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 2, 2025

"Property rights are essential to maintaining an orderly and stable society. That’s why I signed legislation last year to protect residential property owners from squatting scams and empower law enforcement agencies to remove squatters expeditiously. Today, I signed two laws that extend these remedies against squatting to commercial property owners in Florida. Businesses, including hotels and motels, should not be forced to go through arduous and costly eviction processes to reclaim their property from unauthorized occupants. And, with these new laws on the books, they won’t have to."