Florida hotel refuses rooms to people based on where they live

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A North Fort Myers couple was shocked to find out a local hotel would not rent them a room for the very fact that they are local.

Diane and Bob Buhler looked forward to a stay-cation getaway over the weekend. Mr. Buhler made reservations on the booking website Priceline for the Best Western Fort Myers Waterfront. "I said to my wife, you have two days off. Lets get a hotel right here for two nights," he said. "They gave me a confirmation, they took my credit card, the hotel had a reservation, and the website had a reservation number."

However, the two were turned away at check-in. "She looks at the license and says, 'you can't stay here, you're a Lee County resident,'" said Bob. "I said, what are you talking about? She said, 'we don't rent rooms to Lee County residents, you have to leave.'"

The hotel's website states this policy on their homepage. It reads, "This hotel’s policy is to accept bookings only from guests outside the Lee County Area."

"What kind of rule is this," said Bob. "It's some sort of discrimination against Lee County residents."

According to local attorneys, this practice is legal.

It would only be illegal, if the establishment was turning away people based on age, race, color, religion, nationality, or disability. Lawyers add some hotels do this to avoid crime, prostitution, drug activity, and hotel parties.

Best Western did refund the couple. 4 In Your Corner is awaiting a statement from the hotel.